1st Source Corp along with its subsidiary offers banking services. The bank provides Commercial, Agricultural, and Real Estate Loans which are given to privately owned business clients mainly located within regional market area, Consumer Services that consists of full range of consumer banking products and services, Trust and Wealth Advisory Services which includes wide range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients, and Specialty Finance Group Services that provide a broad range of comprehensive equipment loan and lease products addressing the financing needs of a broad array of companies.