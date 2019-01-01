QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
1st Source Corp along with its subsidiary offers banking services. The bank provides Commercial, Agricultural, and Real Estate Loans which are given to privately owned business clients mainly located within regional market area, Consumer Services that consists of full range of consumer banking products and services, Trust and Wealth Advisory Services which includes wide range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients, and Specialty Finance Group Services that provide a broad range of comprehensive equipment loan and lease products addressing the financing needs of a broad array of companies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1401.110 -0.0300
REV85.320M83.895M-1.425M

1st Source Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 1st Source (SRCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1st Source's (SRCE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 1st Source (SRCE) stock?

A

The latest price target for 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting SRCE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.45% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 1st Source (SRCE)?

A

The stock price for 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) is $47.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1st Source (SRCE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) reporting earnings?

A

1st Source’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is 1st Source (SRCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1st Source.

Q

What sector and industry does 1st Source (SRCE) operate in?

A

1st Source is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.