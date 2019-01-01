QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Weyco Group Inc is a company, engaged in the manufacturing, designing and distribution of footwear. The company designs and markets footwear for men, women, and children. The company organizes its business into two segments; the North American wholesale and the North American retail segment. It markets its apparel, accessories, and footwear under the brand name of Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi. The company has operational footprints in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia among others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Weyco Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weyco Group (WEYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weyco Group's (WEYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Weyco Group (WEYS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) was reported by B. Riley Securities on August 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WEYS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Weyco Group (WEYS)?

A

The stock price for Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) is $24.78 last updated Today at 2:46:10 PM.

Q

Does Weyco Group (WEYS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.

Q

When is Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) reporting earnings?

A

Weyco Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Weyco Group (WEYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weyco Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Weyco Group (WEYS) operate in?

A

Weyco Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.