Weyco Group Inc is a company, engaged in the manufacturing, designing and distribution of footwear. The company designs and markets footwear for men, women, and children. The company organizes its business into two segments; the North American wholesale and the North American retail segment. It markets its apparel, accessories, and footwear under the brand name of Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi. The company has operational footprints in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia among others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.