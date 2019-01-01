QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.88 - 8.9
Mkt Cap
63.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
26.73
EPS
0.05
Shares
10.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Key Tronic Corp is an electronic manufacturing service provider. The company provides electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and globally. Its primary services include product assembly, plastic molding, precision metal stamping, fabrication and finishing and engineering services and in-house testing. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q3 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q2 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.050
REV 134.456M

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

Key Tronic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Key Tronic (KTCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Key Tronic's (KTCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Key Tronic (KTCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on August 19, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KTCC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Key Tronic (KTCC)?

A

The stock price for Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) is $5.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Key Tronic (KTCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Key Tronic.

Q

When is Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) reporting earnings?

A

Key Tronic's $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Key Tronic (KTCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Key Tronic.

Q

What sector and industry does Key Tronic (KTCC) operate in?

A

Key Tronic is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.