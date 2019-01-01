QQQ
Greenland Technologies Holding Corp is a developer of innovative and quality solutions in the material handling industry. It is a transmission and drivetrain systems provider for material handling equipment such as forklift trucks for industrial and logistic applications. The company sold more than 91,000 sets of transmission systems to over 100 forklift manufacturers in China. With the emphasis on quality and innovation, over the years, Greenland gained the trust and loyalty from its customers.

Greenland Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenland Technologies (GTEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenland Technologies's (GTEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenland Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Greenland Technologies (GTEC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) was reported by Aegis Capital on May 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting GTEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 176.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenland Technologies (GTEC)?

A

The stock price for Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) is $5.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenland Technologies (GTEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenland Technologies.

Q

When is Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) reporting earnings?

A

Greenland Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Greenland Technologies (GTEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenland Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenland Technologies (GTEC) operate in?

A

Greenland Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.