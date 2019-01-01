Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is roughly tied with Mizuho Financial Group for the status of Japan's second-largest bank after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. As of March 2021, its market share of domestic loans was 7.0%, compared with 8.5% for MUFG. It has a larger consumer finance business than the other two megabanks, owning 100% of the Promise business and SMBC Card. It also controls one of Japan's largest leasing companies and SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the top five aircraft lessors globally. In securities, its SMBC Nikko unit is Japan's third-largest retail broker, although SMFG has lagged somewhat in institutional securities business and asset management, areas that it is working on strengthening.