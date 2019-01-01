QQQ
Range
7.07 - 7.25
Vol / Avg.
6M/1.9M
Div / Yield
0.35/4.90%
52 Wk
6.4 - 7.95
Mkt Cap
49.5B
Payout Ratio
18.38
Open
7.22
P/E
8.1
EPS
38.43
Shares
6.9B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is roughly tied with Mizuho Financial Group for the status of Japan's second-largest bank after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. As of March 2021, its market share of domestic loans was 7.0%, compared with 8.5% for MUFG. It has a larger consumer finance business than the other two megabanks, owning 100% of the Promise business and SMBC Card. It also controls one of Japan's largest leasing companies and SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the top five aircraft lessors globally. In securities, its SMBC Nikko unit is Japan's third-largest retail broker, although SMFG has lagged somewhat in institutional securities business and asset management, areas that it is working on strengthening.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.220 0.0500
REV9.066B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sumitomo Mitsui Financial's (SMFG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) was reported by Citigroup on November 13, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SMFG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) is $7.225 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG) operate in?

A

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.