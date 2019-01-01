|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.740
|0.920
|0.1800
|REV
|136.600M
|143.725M
|7.125M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Progress Software’s space includes: A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG), OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ).
The latest price target for Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) was reported by JP Morgan on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting PRGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.58% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is $43.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Progress Software (PRGS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Progress Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Progress Software.
Progress Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.