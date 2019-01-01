QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Progress Software Corporation is a provider of cloud-based security solutions to large- and mid-sized organizations in a wide range of industries. The firm operates in three segments: OpenEdge, which offers development software for building multi-language applications; Data Connectivity and Integration, which focuses on data integration components of its cloud offerings; and Application Development and Deployment, which focuses on growing application development assets for customers. The company derives revenue from perpetual licenses to its products, but some products also use term licensing models. Its cloud-based offerings use a subscription-based model. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7400.920 0.1800
REV136.600M143.725M7.125M

Progress Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Progress Software (PRGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Progress Software's (PRGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Progress Software (PRGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) was reported by JP Morgan on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting PRGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.58% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Progress Software (PRGS)?

A

The stock price for Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is $43.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Progress Software (PRGS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Progress Software (PRGS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) reporting earnings?

A

Progress Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is Progress Software (PRGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Progress Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Progress Software (PRGS) operate in?

A

Progress Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.