Range
15.32 - 15.88
Vol / Avg.
214.3K/482.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.33 - 20.02
Mkt Cap
975.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.81
P/E
13.14
EPS
0.19
Shares
63.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Denny's Corp is one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains based on the number of restaurants. It provides Pancakes, Appetizers & Soups, Sandwiches & Salads, Breakfast Melts, Omelettes, and others. The company generates its revenue from two sources: the sale of food & beverages and the collection of royalties & fees from restaurants.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.160 -0.0100
REV111.820M107.639M-4.181M

Analyst Ratings

Denny's Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Denny's (DENN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Denny's's (DENN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Denny's (DENN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) was reported by Benchmark on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting DENN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.46% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Denny's (DENN)?

A

The stock price for Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) is $15.39 last updated Today at 6:17:39 PM.

Q

Does Denny's (DENN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Denny's.

Q

When is Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reporting earnings?

A

Denny's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Denny's (DENN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Denny's.

Q

What sector and industry does Denny's (DENN) operate in?

A

Denny's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.