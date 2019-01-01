|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.160
|-0.0100
|REV
|111.820M
|107.639M
|-4.181M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Denny's’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).
The latest price target for Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) was reported by Benchmark on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting DENN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.46% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) is $15.39 last updated Today at 6:17:39 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Denny's.
Denny's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Denny's.
Denny's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.