Eagle Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, EagleBank, in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia as an alternative to super-regional financial institutions. The bank was formed by a group of professionals with long-term community banking experience, and its strategy emphasizes personalized customer service. Growth has been mostly organic. The bank's customers are mostly businesses and professionals, as reflected in its loan portfolio. About three-fourths of the loan portfolio is exposed to real estate. Nearly all of its revenue is net interest income.