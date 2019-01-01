|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Eagle Bancorp’s space includes: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC).
The latest price target for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) was reported by Gabelli & Co. on March 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EGBN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) is $59.35 last updated Today at 8:55:51 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 18, 2022.
Eagle Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Eagle Bancorp.
Eagle Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.