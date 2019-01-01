QQQ
Range
59.13 - 60.87
Vol / Avg.
74.9K/145.8K
Div / Yield
1.6/2.65%
52 Wk
47.32 - 63.84
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
18.12
Open
60.73
P/E
10.94
EPS
1.3
Shares
32M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Eagle Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, EagleBank, in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia as an alternative to super-regional financial institutions. The bank was formed by a group of professionals with long-term community banking experience, and its strategy emphasizes personalized customer service. Growth has been mostly organic. The bank's customers are mostly businesses and professionals, as reflected in its loan portfolio. About three-fourths of the loan portfolio is exposed to real estate. Nearly all of its revenue is net interest income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1701.300 0.1300
REV81.240M78.186M-3.054M

Eagle Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Bancorp's (EGBN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) was reported by Gabelli & Co. on March 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EGBN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) is $59.35 last updated Today at 8:55:51 PM.

Q

Does Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 18, 2022.

Q

When is Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) operate in?

A

Eagle Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.