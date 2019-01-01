QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.35 - 9.75
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.04 - 11.49
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.74
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
210.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 5:18AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:21PM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 4:09PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Diamondrock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust that owns lodging properties. Its primary business is to acquire, own, manage, and renovate full-service hotel properties in the United States. It operates in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Minneapolis, and Denver, as well as in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Within DiamondRock's holdings, the major hotel brands include Marriott, Starwood, and Hilton. DiamondRock's revenue is divided between room, food and beverage, and other. The room segment contributes the vast majority of the firm's total revenue. The firm's customers include leisure transient, business transient, and group customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.090
REV182.220M189.934M7.714M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Diamondrock Hospitality Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diamondrock Hospitality's (DRH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DRH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH)?

A

The stock price for Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) is $9.44 last updated Today at 7:37:39 PM.

Q

Does Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2019.

Q

When is Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) reporting earnings?

A

Diamondrock Hospitality’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diamondrock Hospitality.

Q

What sector and industry does Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) operate in?

A

Diamondrock Hospitality is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.