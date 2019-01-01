QQQ
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
W&T Offshore Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company's exploration operations are focused in the Gulf of Mexico, where it drills for oil and gas. The company engages in both deepwater drilling and shallow-water shelf drilling. W&T Offshore extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, which are then sold directly at the wellhead. Overall, crude oil accounts for the majority of the company's revenue, with natural gas accounting for a much smaller portion.

W&T Offshore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy W&T Offshore (WTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are W&T Offshore's (WTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for W&T Offshore (WTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) was reported by Stifel on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.90 expecting WTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.82% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for W&T Offshore (WTI)?

A

The stock price for W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) is $4.515 last updated Today at 5:31:42 PM.

Q

Does W&T Offshore (WTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2015.

Q

When is W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) reporting earnings?

A

W&T Offshore's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is W&T Offshore (WTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for W&T Offshore.

Q

What sector and industry does W&T Offshore (WTI) operate in?

A

W&T Offshore is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.