|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in W&T Offshore’s space includes: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI), Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN).
The latest price target for W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) was reported by Stifel on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.90 expecting WTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.82% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) is $4.515 last updated Today at 5:31:42 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2015.
W&T Offshore’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for W&T Offshore.
W&T Offshore is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.