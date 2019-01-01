Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The company's scalable, reliable and high-performance solutions create a purpose-built wireless fabric which connects people, places and things across distances ranging from two meters to more than 100 kilometers, indoors and outdoors, using licensed and unlicensed spectrum, at attractive economics. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, the company sells through a range of distributors overseas.