Range
25.87 - 26.57
Vol / Avg.
31.2K/207.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.95 - 66.4
Mkt Cap
704.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
26.1
P/E
19.66
EPS
0.17
Shares
26.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The company's scalable, reliable and high-performance solutions create a purpose-built wireless fabric which connects people, places and things across distances ranging from two meters to more than 100 kilometers, indoors and outdoors, using licensed and unlicensed spectrum, at attractive economics. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, the company sells through a range of distributors overseas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1500.160 0.0100
REV76.110M78.710M2.600M

Cambium Networks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cambium Networks (CMBM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cambium Networks's (CMBM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cambium Networks (CMBM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) was reported by JP Morgan on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting CMBM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.51% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cambium Networks (CMBM)?

A

The stock price for Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) is $26.335 last updated Today at 3:00:06 PM.

Q

Does Cambium Networks (CMBM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cambium Networks.

Q

When is Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) reporting earnings?

A

Cambium Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cambium Networks (CMBM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cambium Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Cambium Networks (CMBM) operate in?

A

Cambium Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.