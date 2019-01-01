QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.34 - 25.97
Vol / Avg.
79.5K/101.8K
Div / Yield
2.34/9.23%
52 Wk
19.45 - 27.9
Mkt Cap
862.5M
Payout Ratio
234.04
Open
25.97
P/E
26.96
EPS
0.86
Shares
33.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 8:16AM
load more
Global Partners LP is a US-based limited partnership which acts as a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is mainly engaged in purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. The company owns and operates and control terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, and other places. It distributes gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments i.e. Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.230

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV3.990B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Partners (GLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Partners's (GLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Global Partners (GLP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) was reported by Barclays on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting GLP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.39% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Partners (GLP)?

A

The stock price for Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) is $25.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Partners (GLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) reporting earnings?

A

Global Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Global Partners (GLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Partners (GLP) operate in?

A

Global Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.