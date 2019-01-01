Global Partners LP is a US-based limited partnership which acts as a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is mainly engaged in purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. The company owns and operates and control terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, and other places. It distributes gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments i.e. Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.