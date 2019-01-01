QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
1.28/2.49%
52 Wk
44.2 - 76.49
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
11.32
Open
P/E
7.26
EPS
3.2
Shares
38.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Trinseo is a leading global materials company and manufacturer of synthetic rubber, latex, and plastics products. The company's operating segments include latex binders, synthetic rubber, feedstocks, polystyrene, Americas styrenics, engineered materials, and base plastics. The company is a global leader in styrene-butadiene latex and holds a strong market position in Europe and North America. Base plastics is the business line with the highest net sales and contains compounds and blends for automotive and other applications. Europe accounts for the highest net sales by geography and building and construction/sheet accounts for the highest net sales by end market.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2200.830 -0.3900
REV1.260B1.299B39.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trinseo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trinseo (TSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trinseo's (TSE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trinseo (TSE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) was reported by Tudor Pickering on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting TSE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.41% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trinseo (TSE)?

A

The stock price for Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is $51.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trinseo (TSE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Trinseo (TSE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-06.

Q

When is Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) reporting earnings?

A

Trinseo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Trinseo (TSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trinseo.

Q

What sector and industry does Trinseo (TSE) operate in?

A

Trinseo is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.