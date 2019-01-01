QQQ
KAR Auction Services Inc offers a total package for wholesale-used car transactions, from salvage and used-car auctions to a broad range of financial and logistical support. The services comprise financing, repossessions, repairs, transportation, warranty, and inventory services. Kar has three business units in the United States and Canada: Adesa, Insurance Auto Auctions, and Automotive Finance. Adesa operates used-vehicle auctions and offers complete online services for all parties involved. Insurance Auto Auctions is a salvage-auto auction company serving the total-loss needs of insurance companies, lease companies, and rental companies. Automotive Finance provides inventory financing and business services, mainly to independent used-vehicle dealers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.110 0.0900
REV511.670M549.400M37.730M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KAR Auction Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KAR Auction Services (KAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KAR Auction Services's (KAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KAR Auction Services (KAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) was reported by B of A Securities on May 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KAR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KAR Auction Services (KAR)?

A

The stock price for KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) is $13.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KAR Auction Services (KAR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2020.

Q

When is KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) reporting earnings?

A

KAR Auction Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is KAR Auction Services (KAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KAR Auction Services.

Q

What sector and industry does KAR Auction Services (KAR) operate in?

A

KAR Auction Services is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.