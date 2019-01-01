KAR Auction Services Inc offers a total package for wholesale-used car transactions, from salvage and used-car auctions to a broad range of financial and logistical support. The services comprise financing, repossessions, repairs, transportation, warranty, and inventory services. Kar has three business units in the United States and Canada: Adesa, Insurance Auto Auctions, and Automotive Finance. Adesa operates used-vehicle auctions and offers complete online services for all parties involved. Insurance Auto Auctions is a salvage-auto auction company serving the total-loss needs of insurance companies, lease companies, and rental companies. Automotive Finance provides inventory financing and business services, mainly to independent used-vehicle dealers.