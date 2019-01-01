QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Mercury General Corp is an insurance holding company operating in the property-casualty market, where it focuses on low-cost auto insurance for individuals, with operations in nearly 13 United States of America states. However, most of its business--about 75% of premiums--comes from California, where it was established by George Joseph, the current company chairman and majority owner. Its insurance is distributed exclusively through independent agents.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.490-0.230 -0.7200
REV994.380M994.568M188.000K

Mercury General Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercury General (MCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercury General's (MCY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mercury General (MCY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) was reported by Raymond James on April 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MCY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercury General (MCY)?

A

The stock price for Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) is $52.595 last updated Today at 3:17:58 PM.

Q

Does Mercury General (MCY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Mercury General (MCY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) reporting earnings?

A

Mercury General’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Mercury General (MCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercury General.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercury General (MCY) operate in?

A

Mercury General is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.