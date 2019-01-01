|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.180
|1.180
|0.0000
|REV
|480.590M
|496.884M
|16.294M
You can purchase shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Allegiant Travel’s space includes: Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL).
The latest price target for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) was reported by Barclays on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting ALGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.41% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) is $171.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.
Allegiant Travel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Allegiant Travel.
Allegiant Travel is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.