QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
168.58 - 173.9
Vol / Avg.
201.3K/211.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
163.6 - 271.29
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
169.67
P/E
19.75
EPS
0.59
Shares
18.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 12:46PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 3:33PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company's operating segment includes Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and other non-airline. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1801.180 0.0000
REV480.590M496.884M16.294M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Allegiant Travel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allegiant Travel (ALGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allegiant Travel's (ALGT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Allegiant Travel (ALGT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) was reported by Barclays on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting ALGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.41% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)?

A

The stock price for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) is $171.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allegiant Travel (ALGT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.

Q

When is Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reporting earnings?

A

Allegiant Travel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Allegiant Travel (ALGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allegiant Travel.

Q

What sector and industry does Allegiant Travel (ALGT) operate in?

A

Allegiant Travel is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.