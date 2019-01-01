QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
United Breweries Co Inc is the largest producer of beer in Chile. The firm also produces nonalcoholic beverages, wines, and spirits. The company's segments include Chile; International Business; Wines and others. It generates maximum revenue from Chile.

United Breweries Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy United Breweries Co (CCU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Breweries Co (NYSE: CCU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Breweries Co's (CCU) competitors?

A

Other companies in United Breweries Co’s space includes: Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP), Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM).

Q

What is the target price for United Breweries Co (CCU) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Breweries Co (NYSE: CCU) was reported by HSBC on December 20, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CCU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Breweries Co (CCU)?

A

The stock price for United Breweries Co (NYSE: CCU) is $16.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Breweries Co (CCU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 12, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 21, 2021.

Q

When is United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) reporting earnings?

A

United Breweries Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is United Breweries Co (CCU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Breweries Co.

Q

What sector and industry does United Breweries Co (CCU) operate in?

A

United Breweries Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.