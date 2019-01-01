Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the U.S. casual and fine dining markets, with consolidated revenue of $7.2 billion in fiscal 2021 resulting in 3.8% market share (per Euromonitor data and our calculations). The company maintains a portfolio of eight restaurant chains: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, and Bahama Breeze. Darden generates revenue almost exclusively from company-owned restaurants, though a network of 64 franchised restaurants and consumer-packaged goods sales through the traditional grocery channel contribute modestly. As of the end of Darden's fiscal 2022 second quarter, the company owned 1,852 restaurants in the U.S.