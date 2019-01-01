|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.430
|1.480
|0.0500
|REV
|2.230B
|2.272B
|42.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Darden Restaurants’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).
The latest price target for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) was reported by Stifel on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting DRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.16% upside). 48 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) is $139.64 last updated Today at 7:37:25 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.
Darden Restaurants’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Darden Restaurants.
Darden Restaurants is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.