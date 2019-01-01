QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
139.37 - 145.65
Vol / Avg.
484.2K/1.2M
Div / Yield
4.4/3.06%
52 Wk
128.59 - 164.28
Mkt Cap
17.8B
Payout Ratio
49.15
Open
145.04
P/E
20.5
EPS
1.5
Shares
127.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:25PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 5:26AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the U.S. casual and fine dining markets, with consolidated revenue of $7.2 billion in fiscal 2021 resulting in 3.8% market share (per Euromonitor data and our calculations). The company maintains a portfolio of eight restaurant chains: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, and Bahama Breeze. Darden generates revenue almost exclusively from company-owned restaurants, though a network of 64 franchised restaurants and consumer-packaged goods sales through the traditional grocery channel contribute modestly. As of the end of Darden's fiscal 2022 second quarter, the company owned 1,852 restaurants in the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4301.480 0.0500
REV2.230B2.272B42.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Darden Restaurants Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Darden Restaurants (DRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Darden Restaurants's (DRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Darden Restaurants (DRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) was reported by Stifel on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting DRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.16% upside). 48 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Darden Restaurants (DRI)?

A

The stock price for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) is $139.64 last updated Today at 7:37:25 PM.

Q

Does Darden Restaurants (DRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reporting earnings?

A

Darden Restaurants’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is Darden Restaurants (DRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Darden Restaurants.

Q

What sector and industry does Darden Restaurants (DRI) operate in?

A

Darden Restaurants is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.