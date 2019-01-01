|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Park Hotels & Resorts’s space includes: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO), Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST).
The latest price target for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) was reported by B of A Securities on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) is $18.515 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.
Park Hotels & Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Park Hotels & Resorts.
Park Hotels & Resorts is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.