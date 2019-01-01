QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 28,249 rooms across 49 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 4,297 rooms in seven U.S. hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and 11 lower-quality U.S. hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic, gateway markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.050
REV440.110M451.000M10.890M

Park Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Park Hotels & Resorts's (PK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) was reported by B of A Securities on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)?

A

The stock price for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) is $18.515 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) reporting earnings?

A

Park Hotels & Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) operate in?

A

Park Hotels & Resorts is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.