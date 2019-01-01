QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.26 - 4.47
Vol / Avg.
10.3K/45.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.86 - 7.58
Mkt Cap
96.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.26
P/E
7.25
EPS
-0.46
Shares
21.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 3:58PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 3:54PM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 8:32AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Reading International Inc is a diversified company, engaged in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments: the Cinema exhibition includes Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Center, Consolidated Theatres and City Cinemas; the Real Estate segment includes real estate development and the rental or licensing of retail, commercial and live theater assets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Reading Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reading Intl (RDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reading Intl (NASDAQ: RDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reading Intl's (RDI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Reading Intl (RDI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Reading Intl (NASDAQ: RDI) was reported by Macquarie on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RDI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Reading Intl (RDI)?

A

The stock price for Reading Intl (NASDAQ: RDI) is $4.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reading Intl (RDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reading Intl.

Q

When is Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) reporting earnings?

A

Reading Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Reading Intl (RDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reading Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Reading Intl (RDI) operate in?

A

Reading Intl is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.