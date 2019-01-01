QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
92.79 - 94.31
Vol / Avg.
64.2K/388.8K
Div / Yield
1.2/1.28%
52 Wk
87.03 - 114.98
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
19.51
Open
94.27
P/E
17.58
EPS
2.41
Shares
65.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 3:09PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 11:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 11:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:39PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Columbia Sportswear Co makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories that it sells under four primary brands: Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. The majority of sales are in the United States, but the company also has significant sales in its three other geographic segments: Latin American and Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. Most sales are through wholesale channels, including sporting goods and department stores, but the company also operates its own branded stores in each of its geographic segments. Columbia sources products from around the world and uses contract manufacturers outside the United States, predominantly in Asia, to manufacture its products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7902.390 0.6000
REV1.070B1.130B60.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Columbia Sportswear Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Columbia Sportswear (COLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Columbia Sportswear's (COLM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Columbia Sportswear (COLM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) was reported by Seaport Global on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting COLM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.70% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Columbia Sportswear (COLM)?

A

The stock price for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) is $93.24 last updated Today at 3:46:37 PM.

Q

Does Columbia Sportswear (COLM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Columbia Sportswear (COLM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) reporting earnings?

A

Columbia Sportswear’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Columbia Sportswear (COLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Columbia Sportswear.

Q

What sector and industry does Columbia Sportswear (COLM) operate in?

A

Columbia Sportswear is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.