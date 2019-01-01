|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.790
|2.390
|0.6000
|REV
|1.070B
|1.130B
|60.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Columbia Sportswear’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM).
The latest price target for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) was reported by Seaport Global on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting COLM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.70% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) is $93.24 last updated Today at 3:46:37 PM.
The next Columbia Sportswear (COLM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Columbia Sportswear’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Columbia Sportswear.
Columbia Sportswear is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.