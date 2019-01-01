QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Duos Technologies Group Inc operating under its brand name duostech, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions supporting rail, logistics and intermodal businesses that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The company's main offering, the Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP), provides both freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It has also developed the Automated Logistics Information System (ALIS) which automates gatehouse operations where transport trucks enter and exit large logistics and intermodal facilities. Its segments are Rail, Commercial, Petrochemical, Governments, Banking, IT Suppliers, and AI.

Duos Technologies Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ: DUOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duos Technologies Group's (DUOT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ: DUOT) was reported by Benchmark on April 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting DUOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.60% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Duos Technologies Group (DUOT)?

A

The stock price for Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ: DUOT) is $4.8899 last updated Today at 6:55:00 PM.

Q

Does Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Duos Technologies Group.

Q

When is Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) reporting earnings?

A

Duos Technologies Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duos Technologies Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) operate in?

A

Duos Technologies Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.