|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ: DUOT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Duos Technologies Group’s space includes: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT), T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI), A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) and BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI).
The latest price target for Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ: DUOT) was reported by Benchmark on April 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting DUOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.60% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ: DUOT) is $4.8899 last updated Today at 6:55:00 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Duos Technologies Group.
Duos Technologies Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Duos Technologies Group.
Duos Technologies Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.