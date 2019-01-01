Duos Technologies Group Inc operating under its brand name duostech, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions supporting rail, logistics and intermodal businesses that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The company's main offering, the Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP), provides both freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It has also developed the Automated Logistics Information System (ALIS) which automates gatehouse operations where transport trucks enter and exit large logistics and intermodal facilities. Its segments are Rail, Commercial, Petrochemical, Governments, Banking, IT Suppliers, and AI.