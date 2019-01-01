|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|REV
|39.950M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ: CASS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cass Information Sys’s space includes: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA), QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY).
There is no analysis for Cass Information Sys
The stock price for Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ: CASS) is $41.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Cass Information Sys (CASS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Cass Information Sys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cass Information Sys.
Cass Information Sys is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.