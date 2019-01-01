QQQ
Range
37.32 - 39.6
Vol / Avg.
408.3K/481.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.96 - 83.63
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
37.4
P/E
6.51
EPS
2.6
Shares
42.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
AMC Networks owns several cable networks, including flagship AMC, WE tv, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. AMC, the most widely distributed channel, reaches more than 89 million pay-TV households in the U.S. Over the last decade, AMC shifted its focus to original scripted programming from classic movies. WE tv targets a female audience and reaches roughly 85 million households. IFC mainly shows independent films and alternative comedy series. The company acquired its newest channel, BBC America, in October 2014.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2300.540 0.3100
REV758.950M803.709M44.759M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AMC Networks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMC Networks (AMCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMC Networks's (AMCX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AMC Networks (AMCX) stock?

A

The latest price target for AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting AMCX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.83% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AMC Networks (AMCX)?

A

The stock price for AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) is $37.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMC Networks (AMCX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMC Networks.

Q

When is AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) reporting earnings?

A

AMC Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is AMC Networks (AMCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMC Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does AMC Networks (AMCX) operate in?

A

AMC Networks is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.