|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.230
|0.540
|0.3100
|REV
|758.950M
|803.709M
|44.759M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AMC Networks’s space includes: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Paramount Global - Class B Common Stock (NASDAQ:PARA) and Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV).
The latest price target for AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting AMCX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.83% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) is $37.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AMC Networks.
AMC Networks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AMC Networks.
AMC Networks is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.