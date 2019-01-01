AMC Networks owns several cable networks, including flagship AMC, WE tv, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. AMC, the most widely distributed channel, reaches more than 89 million pay-TV households in the U.S. Over the last decade, AMC shifted its focus to original scripted programming from classic movies. WE tv targets a female audience and reaches roughly 85 million households. IFC mainly shows independent films and alternative comedy series. The company acquired its newest channel, BBC America, in October 2014.