Seacor Marine Holdings Inc provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. The company operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, the company's vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.