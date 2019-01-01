QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7M
Div / Yield
1.88/2.21%
52 Wk
68.05 - 86.73
Mkt Cap
43.1B
Payout Ratio
122.37
Open
-
P/E
55.89
EPS
0.33
Shares
507.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 12:35PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Sysco is the largest U.S. food-service distributor, boasting 17% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. Sysco distributes over 400,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (66% of revenue), healthcare facilities (9%), education and government buildings (8%), travel and leisure (5%), and other locations (14%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2021, 83% of the firm's revenue was U.S.-based, with 8% from Canada, 3% from the U.K., 2% from France, and 4% other.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7100.570 -0.1400
REV16.100B16.320B220.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sysco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sysco (SYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sysco (NYSE: SYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sysco's (SYY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sysco (SYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sysco (NYSE: SYY) was reported by Argus Research on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting SYY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.83% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sysco (SYY)?

A

The stock price for Sysco (NYSE: SYY) is $84.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sysco (SYY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Sysco (SYY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is Sysco (NYSE:SYY) reporting earnings?

A

Sysco’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Sysco (SYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sysco.

Q

What sector and industry does Sysco (SYY) operate in?

A

Sysco is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.