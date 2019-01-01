QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Immersion Corp is focused on the creation, design, development, and licensing of innovative haptic technologies that allow people to use its sense of touch more fully as they engage with products and experience the digital world. The company's software focuses on applications in mobile devices, wearables, consumer, and gaming devices markets. It generates revenue from royalty and license fees, and development contract and service fees. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from Korea.

Immersion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immersion (IMMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immersion's (IMMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Immersion (IMMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) was reported by Colliers Securities on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IMMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Immersion (IMMR)?

A

The stock price for Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) is $4.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immersion (IMMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immersion.

Q

When is Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) reporting earnings?

A

Immersion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Immersion (IMMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immersion.

Q

What sector and industry does Immersion (IMMR) operate in?

A

Immersion is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.