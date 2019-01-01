QQQ
Range
7.06 - 7.36
Vol / Avg.
11K/19K
Div / Yield
0.4/5.67%
52 Wk
6.96 - 19.5
Mkt Cap
62.1M
Payout Ratio
33.61
Open
7.06
P/E
5.93
EPS
0.33
Shares
8.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Educational Development Corp is the United States trade publisher of the line of educational children's books produced in the United Kingdom. Its business activity is functioned with two reportable segments: Usborne Books and More (UBAM); and Publishing. Publishing segment markets its products to retail accounts, which include the book, school supply, toy and gift stores and museums, through commissioned sales representatives, trade and specialty wholesalers and an internal telesales group. The UBAM segment markets its products through a network of independent sales consultants using a combination of direct sales, home shows, book fairs and internet sales. It derives a majority of revenue from the UBAM segment.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.310 -0.1000
REV53.070M45.112M-7.958M

Analyst Ratings

Educational Development Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Educational Development (EDUC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ: EDUC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Educational Development's (EDUC) competitors?

A

Other companies in Educational Development’s space includes: Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN), Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Q

What is the target price for Educational Development (EDUC) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Educational Development (EDUC)?

A

The stock price for Educational Development (NASDAQ: EDUC) is $7.13 last updated Today at 7:49:44 PM.

Q

Does Educational Development (EDUC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) reporting earnings?

A

Educational Development’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Educational Development (EDUC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Educational Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Educational Development (EDUC) operate in?

A

Educational Development is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.