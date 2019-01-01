Funko Inc is a US-based pop culture consumer products company. It creates whimsical, fun and different products which enable the customer to express their affinity for their favorite through movie, TV show, video game, musician or sports team. The company holds licenses and the rights to create tens of thousands of characters including Game of Thornes, Walking Dead, Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, Fallout, and others. Its products include Pop, Dorbz, Mystery Vinyl, Plush, Action Figures, and Others. The company sells its products through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple retail channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites.