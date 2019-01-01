|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Funko’s space includes: Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN), Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).
The latest price target for Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) was reported by DA Davidson on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting FNKO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.56% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) is $16.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Funko.
Funko’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Funko.
Funko is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.