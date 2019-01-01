QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Funko Inc is a US-based pop culture consumer products company. It creates whimsical, fun and different products which enable the customer to express their affinity for their favorite through movie, TV show, video game, musician or sports team. The company holds licenses and the rights to create tens of thousands of characters including Game of Thornes, Walking Dead, Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, Fallout, and others. Its products include Pop, Dorbz, Mystery Vinyl, Plush, Action Figures, and Others. The company sells its products through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple retail channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites.

Funko Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Funko (FNKO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Funko's (FNKO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Funko (FNKO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) was reported by DA Davidson on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting FNKO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.56% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Funko (FNKO)?

A

The stock price for Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) is $16.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Funko (FNKO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Funko.

Q

When is Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) reporting earnings?

A

Funko’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Funko (FNKO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Funko.

Q

What sector and industry does Funko (FNKO) operate in?

A

Funko is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.