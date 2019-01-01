|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|0.390
|0.2100
|REV
|220.930M
|239.805M
|18.875M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Revolve Gr (NYSE: RVLV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Revolve Gr’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH).
The latest price target for Revolve Gr (NYSE: RVLV) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting RVLV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.48% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Revolve Gr (NYSE: RVLV) is $51.575 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Revolve Gr.
Revolve Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Revolve Gr.
Revolve Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.