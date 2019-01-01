The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and Forward. The platform is built to suit the "next generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $580 million in 2020 sales, the firm sits outside the top 20 apparel retailers (by sales) in the U.S. but has consistently generated sales growth north of 20%-25% as the industry continues to favor digital channels. The firm generates approximately 30% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.