Range
38.85 - 51.89
Vol / Avg.
4.3M/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.38 - 89.6
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
40.05
P/E
41.11
EPS
0.23
Shares
72.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and Forward. The platform is built to suit the "next generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $580 million in 2020 sales, the firm sits outside the top 20 apparel retailers (by sales) in the U.S. but has consistently generated sales growth north of 20%-25% as the industry continues to favor digital channels. The firm generates approximately 30% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.390 0.2100
REV220.930M239.805M18.875M

Revolve Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Revolve Gr (RVLV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Revolve Gr (NYSE: RVLV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Revolve Gr's (RVLV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Revolve Gr (RVLV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Revolve Gr (NYSE: RVLV) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting RVLV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.48% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Revolve Gr (RVLV)?

A

The stock price for Revolve Gr (NYSE: RVLV) is $51.575 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Revolve Gr (RVLV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Revolve Gr.

Q

When is Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) reporting earnings?

A

Revolve Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Revolve Gr (RVLV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Revolve Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Revolve Gr (RVLV) operate in?

A

Revolve Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.