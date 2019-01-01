QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
China Natural Resources Inc is principally engaged in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China.

China Natural Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Natural Resources (CHNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ: CHNR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Natural Resources's (CHNR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Natural Resources (CHNR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Natural Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for China Natural Resources (CHNR)?

A

The stock price for China Natural Resources (NASDAQ: CHNR) is $0.7901 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Natural Resources (CHNR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Natural Resources.

Q

When is China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) reporting earnings?

A

China Natural Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Natural Resources (CHNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Natural Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does China Natural Resources (CHNR) operate in?

A

China Natural Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.