|0.110
|0.170
|0.0600
|1.600B
|1.578B
|-21.800M
You can purchase shares of Coty (NYSE: COTY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Coty’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF).
The latest price target for Coty (NYSE: COTY) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting COTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.56% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Coty (NYSE: COTY) is $8.81 last updated Today at 3:56:56 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.
Coty’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Coty.
Coty is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.