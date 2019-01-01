QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.76 - 9.08
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/8.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.16 - 11.12
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.96
P/E
126.57
EPS
0.23
Shares
838.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 1:49PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:42PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 12:50PM
Benzinga - Nov 26, 2021, 12:46PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:32AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Coty is a global beauty company that sells fragrances (58% of fiscal 2021 revenue), color cosmetics (29%), and skin/body care (13%). The firm licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Burberry, and Davidoff for its prestige portfolio. Coty's most popular color cosmetic brands are CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Kylie. Coty also holds a minority stake in a salon and retail haircare business, including brands Wella, Clairol, OPI, and GHD. Francois Coty founded the firm in 1904 and it remained private until its 2013 IPO. It had focused on prestige fragrances and nail salon brands until the 2016 acquisition of Procter & Gamble's beauty business. This nearly doubled the firm's revenue base, and launched it into mass-channel cosmetics and professional hair care.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.170 0.0600
REV1.600B1.578B-21.800M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coty (COTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coty (NYSE: COTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coty's (COTY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coty (COTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coty (NYSE: COTY) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting COTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.56% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coty (COTY)?

A

The stock price for Coty (NYSE: COTY) is $8.81 last updated Today at 3:56:56 PM.

Q

Does Coty (COTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.

Q

When is Coty (NYSE:COTY) reporting earnings?

A

Coty’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Coty (COTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coty.

Q

What sector and industry does Coty (COTY) operate in?

A

Coty is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.