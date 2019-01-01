Coty is a global beauty company that sells fragrances (58% of fiscal 2021 revenue), color cosmetics (29%), and skin/body care (13%). The firm licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Burberry, and Davidoff for its prestige portfolio. Coty's most popular color cosmetic brands are CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Kylie. Coty also holds a minority stake in a salon and retail haircare business, including brands Wella, Clairol, OPI, and GHD. Francois Coty founded the firm in 1904 and it remained private until its 2013 IPO. It had focused on prestige fragrances and nail salon brands until the 2016 acquisition of Procter & Gamble's beauty business. This nearly doubled the firm's revenue base, and launched it into mass-channel cosmetics and professional hair care.