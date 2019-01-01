QQQ
Range
27.01 - 27.41
Vol / Avg.
9.9K/52.2K
Div / Yield
0.8/2.88%
52 Wk
23.52 - 33.89
Mkt Cap
432.6M
Payout Ratio
19.69
Open
27.41
P/E
7.1
EPS
0.86
Shares
16M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Mid Penn Bancorp Inc operates in the financial services domain. It conducts commercial banking and trust business in the United States. Its range of services comprises mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured consists and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development, and local government loans, and various types of time and demand deposits.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.050 0.0000
REV31.450M35.032M3.582M

Mid Penn Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mid Penn Bancorp's (MPB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting MPB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.66% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)?

A

The stock price for Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) is $27.11 last updated Today at 4:31:11 PM.

Q

Does Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) reporting earnings?

A

Mid Penn Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mid Penn Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) operate in?

A

Mid Penn Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.