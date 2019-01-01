|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in The Middleby’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 198.00 expecting MIDD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.00% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) is $166.385 last updated Today at 4:04:06 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2004 to stockholders of record on June 2, 2004.
The Middleby’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for The Middleby.
The Middleby is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.