Range
163.84 - 169.49
Vol / Avg.
138.4K/473.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
133.48 - 201.34
Mkt Cap
9.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
167.25
P/E
19.84
EPS
1.86
Shares
55.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
The Middleby Corporation manufactures and services a wide range of foodservice equipment, food preparation and packaging, and premium kitchen equipment. It offers various ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, processing solutions, freezers, and other applications to help prepare meals. The company has three principal business segments: Commercial foodservice equipment (majority of total revenue); Food processing equipment, and Residential kitchen equipment. It markets products and supplies under numerous brands, and typically provides after-sales support. The majority of revenue derives from the United States and Canada, but the company does sell to various regions around the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0302.110 0.0800
REV847.440M866.416M18.976M

Analyst Ratings

The Middleby Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Middleby (MIDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Middleby's (MIDD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for The Middleby (MIDD) stock?

A

The latest price target for The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 198.00 expecting MIDD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.00% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The Middleby (MIDD)?

A

The stock price for The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) is $166.385 last updated Today at 4:04:06 PM.

Q

Does The Middleby (MIDD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2004 to stockholders of record on June 2, 2004.

Q

When is The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) reporting earnings?

A

The Middleby’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is The Middleby (MIDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Middleby.

Q

What sector and industry does The Middleby (MIDD) operate in?

A

The Middleby is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.