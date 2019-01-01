DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the automotive, electronics and communication, construction, safety and protection, and water management industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex, which tend to have a wide range of applications across multiple industries.