Range
76.18 - 78.46
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/2.8M
Div / Yield
1.32/1.69%
52 Wk
66.37 - 86.28
Mkt Cap
39.4B
Payout Ratio
37.15
Open
78.29
P/E
24.14
EPS
0.4
Shares
512.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the automotive, electronics and communication, construction, safety and protection, and water management industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex, which tend to have a wide range of applications across multiple industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1301.080 -0.0500
REV4.200B4.271B71.000M

DuPont de Nemours Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DuPont de Nemours (DD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DuPont de Nemours's (DD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DuPont de Nemours (DD) stock?

A

The latest price target for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) was reported by Keybanc on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 99.00 expecting DD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.89% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DuPont de Nemours (DD)?

A

The stock price for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is $76.81 last updated Today at 6:08:39 PM.

Q

Does DuPont de Nemours (DD) pay a dividend?

A

The next DuPont de Nemours (DD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) reporting earnings?

A

DuPont de Nemours’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is DuPont de Nemours (DD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DuPont de Nemours.

Q

What sector and industry does DuPont de Nemours (DD) operate in?

A

DuPont de Nemours is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.