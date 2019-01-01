Greenlane Holdings Inc is a distributor of vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States. It offers a selection of stock-keeping units including vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers and customized lines of premium specialty packaging. The company markets and sells its products in both the business to business and business to consumer sectors of the marketplace. Its geographical segment includes the United States; Canada and Europe. It derives a majority of revenue from the United States.