Range
0.5 - 0.6
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 6.85
Mkt Cap
41.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.57
P/E
-
EPS
-0.41
Shares
80.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Greenlane Holdings Inc is a distributor of vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States. It offers a selection of stock-keeping units including vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers and customized lines of premium specialty packaging. The company markets and sells its products in both the business to business and business to consumer sectors of the marketplace. Its geographical segment includes the United States; Canada and Europe. It derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greenlane Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenlane Hldgs (GNLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ: GNLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenlane Hldgs's (GNLN) competitors?

A

Other companies in Greenlane Hldgs’s space includes: Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), Pool (NASDAQ:POOL), Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Q

What is the target price for Greenlane Hldgs (GNLN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ: GNLN) was reported by Jefferies on October 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.30 expecting GNLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1110.14% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenlane Hldgs (GNLN)?

A

The stock price for Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ: GNLN) is $0.5206 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenlane Hldgs (GNLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenlane Hldgs.

Q

When is Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) reporting earnings?

A

Greenlane Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Greenlane Hldgs (GNLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenlane Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenlane Hldgs (GNLN) operate in?

A

Greenlane Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.