Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Royal Caribbean is the world's second- largest cruise company, operating 61 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with 12 more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, allowing it to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company is completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-3.920-4.780 -0.8600
REV1.040B982.247M-57.753M

Royal Caribbean Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royal Caribbean Gr (RCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE: RCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Royal Caribbean Gr's (RCL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Royal Caribbean Gr (RCL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE: RCL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 61.00 expecting RCL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -25.04% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Royal Caribbean Gr (RCL)?

A

The stock price for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE: RCL) is $81.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royal Caribbean Gr (RCL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2020.

Q

When is Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) reporting earnings?

A

Royal Caribbean Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Royal Caribbean Gr (RCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royal Caribbean Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Royal Caribbean Gr (RCL) operate in?

A

Royal Caribbean Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.