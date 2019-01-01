|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.590
|0.660
|0.0700
|REV
|30.450M
|30.633M
|183.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bank of Marin’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI).
The latest price target for Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting BMRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.90% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) is $36.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Bank of Marin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bank of Marin.
Bank of Marin is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.