Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank provides a wide range of financial services to customers such as professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals residing in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Mateo counties. It offers commercial and retail deposit and lending programs, personal and business checking and savings accounts, and wealth management and trust services. The majority of its revenue comes from interest income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5900.660 0.0700
REV30.450M30.633M183.000K

Bank of Marin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of Marin (BMRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bank of Marin's (BMRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank of Marin (BMRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting BMRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.90% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of Marin (BMRC)?

A

The stock price for Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) is $36.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of Marin (BMRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of Marin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Bank of Marin (BMRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of Marin.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of Marin (BMRC) operate in?

A

Bank of Marin is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.