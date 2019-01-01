Bank of Marin Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank provides a wide range of financial services to customers such as professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals residing in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Mateo counties. It offers commercial and retail deposit and lending programs, personal and business checking and savings accounts, and wealth management and trust services. The majority of its revenue comes from interest income.