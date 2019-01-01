|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.640
|0.700
|0.0600
|REV
|25.170M
|24.933M
|-237.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PCB Bancorp’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL).
The latest price target for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) was reported by Raymond James on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting PCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.18% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) is $23.26 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
PCB Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PCB Bancorp.
PCB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.