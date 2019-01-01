QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22.05 - 23.3
Vol / Avg.
33.9K/52.6K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.55%
52 Wk
13.66 - 26.04
Mkt Cap
345.8M
Payout Ratio
16.79
Open
22.96
P/E
8.98
EPS
0.72
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 4:06PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The bank provides personal and business checking accounts and savings accounts services. It offers a broad range of loan, deposit, and other products and services. Also, it provides a broad range of loans along with deposit products focused on individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses. The bank's E-banking services comprise online banking, mobile banking, and cash management.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6400.700 0.0600
REV25.170M24.933M-237.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PCB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PCB Bancorp (PCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PCB Bancorp's (PCB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PCB Bancorp (PCB) stock?

A

The latest price target for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) was reported by Raymond James on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting PCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.18% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PCB Bancorp (PCB)?

A

The stock price for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) is $23.26 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does PCB Bancorp (PCB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) reporting earnings?

A

PCB Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is PCB Bancorp (PCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PCB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does PCB Bancorp (PCB) operate in?

A

PCB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.