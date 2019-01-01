QQQ
Range
18.19 - 19.26
Vol / Avg.
283.2K/555.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.22 - 27.02
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.96
P/E
-
EPS
0.83
Shares
100.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
CVR Energy Inc is a holding company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP and CVR Partners, LP. CVR Refining LP includes several complex full coking crude oil refineries, along with a crude oil gathering system, pipelines and storage tanks, and marketing and supply. The company's refineries can process blends of a variety of crude oil ranging from heavy sour to light sweet crude oil. Crude oil for CVR's refineries is supplied through its wholly-owned gathering system and pipeline. From its refineries, CVR supplies product through tanker trucks directly to customers located in close geographic proximity and customers at throughput terminals. The company's customers include retailers, railroads, and farm cooperatives.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060-0.200 -0.2600
REV1.890B2.112B222.000M

Analyst Ratings

CVR Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CVR Energy (CVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CVR Energy's (CVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CVR Energy (CVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) was reported by Scotiabank on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting CVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.70% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CVR Energy (CVI)?

A

The stock price for CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) is $18.4 last updated Today at 5:15:20 PM.

Q

Does CVR Energy (CVI) pay a dividend?

A

The next CVR Energy (CVI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) reporting earnings?

A

CVR Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is CVR Energy (CVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CVR Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does CVR Energy (CVI) operate in?

A

CVR Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.