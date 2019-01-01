QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Accel Entertainment Inc is a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is engaged in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals. The company offers products to restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It operates slot machines and amusement equipment. The company generates a majority of its revenue from video gaming.

Accel Entertainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accel Entertainment (ACEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accel Entertainment's (ACEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Accel Entertainment (ACEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting ACEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.20% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)?

A

The stock price for Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) is $13.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accel Entertainment (ACEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accel Entertainment.

Q

When is Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) reporting earnings?

A

Accel Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accel Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Accel Entertainment (ACEL) operate in?

A

Accel Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.