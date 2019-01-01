|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.230
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|17.400M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Granite Point Mortgage’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) was reported by Raymond James on May 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting GPMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) is $11.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Granite Point Mortgage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Granite Point Mortgage.
Granite Point Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.