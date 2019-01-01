QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.11 - 11.43
Vol / Avg.
428.8K/393.4K
Div / Yield
1/8.83%
52 Wk
10.31 - 15.92
Mkt Cap
603.5M
Payout Ratio
64.63
Open
11.43
P/E
7.7
EPS
0.34
Shares
53.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:19PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:50PM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 3:21PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:48PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 4:46PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company constructs its investment portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis, emphasizing rigorous credit underwriting, selectivity, and diversification, and assess each investment from a fundamental value perspective relative to other opportunities available in the market. It typically provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for a variety of purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing and a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the property.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.230

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV17.400M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Granite Point Mortgage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Granite Point Mortgage's (GPMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) was reported by Raymond James on May 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting GPMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)?

A

The stock price for Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) is $11.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) reporting earnings?

A

Granite Point Mortgage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Granite Point Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) operate in?

A

Granite Point Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.