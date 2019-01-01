QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
3.7K/5.1M
Div / Yield
1/1.88%
52 Wk
43.67 - 64.8
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
11.7
11.7
Open
-
P/E
8.31
EPS
1.67
Shares
139.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Kohl's operates 1,162 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2020 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.120

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV6.540B

Kohl's Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kohl's (KSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kohl's's (KSS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kohl's (KSS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was reported by Gordon Haskett on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting KSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.50% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kohl's (KSS)?

A

The stock price for Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is $53.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kohl's (KSS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.

Q

When is Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reporting earnings?

A

Kohl's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Kohl's (KSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kohl's.

Q

What sector and industry does Kohl's (KSS) operate in?

A

Kohl's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.