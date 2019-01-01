|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kohl's’s space includes: Target (NYSE:TGT), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG).
The latest price target for Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was reported by Gordon Haskett on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting KSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.50% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is $53.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.
Kohl's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kohl's.
Kohl's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.