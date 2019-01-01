QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
38.8 - 41.86
Vol / Avg.
807.2K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.83 - 51.73
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
38.98
P/E
83.37
EPS
0.22
Shares
48.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 11:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 2:53PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 3:46PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 1:19PM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 1:42PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 5:13AM
Benzinga - Sep 26, 2021, 9:55AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 9:46AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. The play division includes amusement, simulation, and video games, accounts for more than half of total company revenue. Food and beverage accounts for the rest. About one third of food and beverage revenue comes from alcoholic drinks, with the rest coming from food and nonalcoholic beverages.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.210 0.0900
REV319.750M317.976M-1.774M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dave & Buster's Enter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dave & Buster's Enter's (PLAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) was reported by Gordon Haskett on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PLAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY)?

A

The stock price for Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) is $41.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 9, 2020.

Q

When is Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) reporting earnings?

A

Dave & Buster's Enter’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dave & Buster's Enter.

Q

What sector and industry does Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) operate in?

A

Dave & Buster's Enter is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.