Range
36.23 - 37.68
Vol / Avg.
635.9K/535.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28 - 43.17
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.96
P/E
187.9
EPS
0.22
Shares
101M
Outstanding
Simply Good Foods provides low-carbohydrate, high protein bars, shakes, and other products such as confections, chips, cookies, powder, and frozen pizza under the Atkins and Quest brands. The firm also licenses the Atkins brand to Bellisio Foods, which produces frozen meals. Atkins products are modeled after the philosophy of Dr. Robert Atkins, whose 1972 book, "Dr. Atkins' Diet Revolution," conferred the benefits of a high protein/low carbohydrate diet, and is credited with launching the low-carb diet trend. Quest, acquired in November 2019, also follows the high protein/low carbohydrate philosophy and targets active lifestyle consumers. Ninety-six percent of the firm's sales occur within North America.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3500.430 0.0800
REV265.440M281.265M15.825M

Simply Good Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simply Good Foods (SMPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simply Good Foods's (SMPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Simply Good Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Simply Good Foods (SMPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) was reported by Mizuho on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting SMPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.41% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Simply Good Foods (SMPL)?

A

The stock price for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) is $37.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simply Good Foods (SMPL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2015.

Q

When is Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) reporting earnings?

A

Simply Good Foods’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is Simply Good Foods (SMPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simply Good Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Simply Good Foods (SMPL) operate in?

A

Simply Good Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.