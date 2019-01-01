QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Dell Technologies, born from Dell's 2016 acquisition of EMC, is a leading provider of servers, storage, and networking products through its ISG segment, and PCs, monitors, and peripherals via its CSG division. Its brands include Dell, Dell EMC, Secureworks, and Virtustream. The company focuses on supplementing its traditional mainstream servers and PCs with hardware and software products for hybrid-cloud environments. The Texas-based company employs around 158,000 people and sells globally.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.950

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV27.440B
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1802.370 0.1900
REV26.820B28.405B1.585B

Dell Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dell Technologies (DELL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dell Technologies's (DELL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Dell Technologies’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Q

What is the target price for Dell Technologies (DELL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) was reported by Bernstein on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting DELL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.05% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dell Technologies (DELL)?

A

The stock price for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is $57.12 last updated Today at 6:30:54 PM.

Q

Does Dell Technologies (DELL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2013 to stockholders of record on October 24, 2013.

Q

When is Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) reporting earnings?

A

Dell Technologies’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is Dell Technologies (DELL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dell Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Dell Technologies (DELL) operate in?

A

Dell Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.