|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.300
|-0.100
|-0.4000
|REV
|130.030M
|133.428M
|3.398M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ: HOFT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hooker Furnishings’s space includes: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN), Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE), Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK).
The latest price target for Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ: HOFT) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on August 31, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting HOFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.49% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ: HOFT) is $20.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.
Hooker Furnishings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hooker Furnishings.
Hooker Furnishings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.