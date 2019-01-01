Hooker Furnishings Corp formerly Hooker Furniture Corp is a designer, marketer, and importer of case goods, leather furniture, and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality, and contract markets. The company also domestically manufactures premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture. Its segments are the Hooker Branded, which includes a wide range of design categories, home entertainment, home office, dining, and bedroom furniture; the Home Meridian segment includes Samuel Lawrence Furniture and Pulaski Furniture; and the Domestic Upholstery segment includes the domestic upholstery manufacturing operations of Sam Moore and Shenandoah Furniture and others. The company generates most of its revenue from the Home Meridian Segment.