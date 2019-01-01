QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Hooker Furnishings Corp formerly Hooker Furniture Corp is a designer, marketer, and importer of case goods, leather furniture, and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality, and contract markets. The company also domestically manufactures premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture. Its segments are the Hooker Branded, which includes a wide range of design categories, home entertainment, home office, dining, and bedroom furniture; the Home Meridian segment includes Samuel Lawrence Furniture and Pulaski Furniture; and the Domestic Upholstery segment includes the domestic upholstery manufacturing operations of Sam Moore and Shenandoah Furniture and others. The company generates most of its revenue from the Home Meridian Segment.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.300-0.100 -0.4000
REV130.030M133.428M3.398M

Hooker Furnishings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ: HOFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hooker Furnishings's (HOFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ: HOFT) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on August 31, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting HOFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.49% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hooker Furnishings (HOFT)?

A

The stock price for Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ: HOFT) is $20.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) reporting earnings?

A

Hooker Furnishings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hooker Furnishings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) operate in?

A

Hooker Furnishings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.