QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
81.68 - 85.04
Vol / Avg.
3.8M/3.6M
Div / Yield
3.68/4.38%
52 Wk
63.19 - 94.34
Mkt Cap
36.6B
Payout Ratio
121.89
Open
85
P/E
28.28
EPS
2.89
Shares
438.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 3:55PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 13 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day. In 2022, it will convert its 255 mbd Alliance refinery to a terminal. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and natural gas liquid processing assets including those held in Phillips 66 partners, in which Phillips 66 owns a 74% interest. It plans to aquire the outstanding interest in PSXP in early 2022. It also includes its DCP Midstream joint venture, which holds 45 natural gas processing facilities, 11 NGL fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 58,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8702.940 1.0700
REV29.010B33.568B4.558B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Phillips 66 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phillips 66 (PSX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phillips 66's (PSX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Phillips 66 (PSX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) was reported by RBC Capital on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 101.00 expecting PSX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.00% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Phillips 66 (PSX)?

A

The stock price for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is $83.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phillips 66 (PSX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) reporting earnings?

A

Phillips 66’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Phillips 66 (PSX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phillips 66.

Q

What sector and industry does Phillips 66 (PSX) operate in?

A

Phillips 66 is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.