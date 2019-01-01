Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 13 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day. In 2022, it will convert its 255 mbd Alliance refinery to a terminal. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and natural gas liquid processing assets including those held in Phillips 66 partners, in which Phillips 66 owns a 74% interest. It plans to aquire the outstanding interest in PSXP in early 2022. It also includes its DCP Midstream joint venture, which holds 45 natural gas processing facilities, 11 NGL fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 58,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.