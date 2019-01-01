|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
|0.650
|0.3700
|REV
|1.300B
|1.250B
|-50.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kelly Services’s space includes: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII).
The latest price target for Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) was reported by Northcoast Research on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting KELYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.34% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) is $21.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Kelly Services (KELYA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Kelly Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kelly Services.
Kelly Services is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.