QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.98 - 51.99
Vol / Avg.
419.7K/562.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.35 - 56.33
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
51.81
P/E
-
EPS
0.92
Shares
119.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 1:35PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 12:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 11:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 1:32PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 7:36AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOI), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The company operates its business through two segments: Real Estate Sales & Financing and Resort Operations & Club Management. The company has more than 60 properties located in Orlando, Las Vegas, the Hawaiian Islands, New York City, Washington D.C., South Carolina, Barbados, and Mexico. Its Hilton grand vacations club has more than 300,000 members who have the flexibility to exchange their VOIs for stays at any Hilton grand vacations resort. Hilton derives most of the revenue from Real Estate Sales & Financing segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hilton Grand Vacations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hilton Grand Vacations's (HGV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting HGV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)?

A

The stock price for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) is $50.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Q

When is Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) reporting earnings?

A

Hilton Grand Vacations’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Q

What sector and industry does Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) operate in?

A

Hilton Grand Vacations is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.