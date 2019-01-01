Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOI), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The company operates its business through two segments: Real Estate Sales & Financing and Resort Operations & Club Management. The company has more than 60 properties located in Orlando, Las Vegas, the Hawaiian Islands, New York City, Washington D.C., South Carolina, Barbados, and Mexico. Its Hilton grand vacations club has more than 300,000 members who have the flexibility to exchange their VOIs for stays at any Hilton grand vacations resort. Hilton derives most of the revenue from Real Estate Sales & Financing segment.